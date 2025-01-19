Damion Baugh News: Enjoys huge performance in G League

Baugh tallied 25 points (11-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, 16 assists and two steals across 38 minutes Saturday during the G League Westchester Knicks' 143-110 victory against the Windy City Bulls.

Baugh led his club in assists and has now registered double-digit dimes in four of his last six appearances. He also made an impact on the glass, resulting in his second triple-double of the G League Regular Season (10 games).