Damion Baugh News: Fares well despite loss
Baugh notched 22 points (7-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds and eight turnovers in 33 minutes of Sunday's 141-115 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Baugh led the Suns in scoring, but it wasn't enough as his team dropped to 8-14 on the season. Across 20 appearances, Baugh has averaged 21.7 points, 9.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds.
Damion Baugh
Free Agent
