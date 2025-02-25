Damion Baugh News: Held in check

Baugh finished with four points (1-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and four steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 130-88 loss to the Kings.

It was a quiet night for Baugh, though he did make up for it by racking up a career-high four steals. Overall, he's made a big splash in his first three appearances with the Hornets, averaging 11.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 28.3 minutes. With the Hornets likely to prioritize player development, Baugh is a name to monitor closely.