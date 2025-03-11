Fantasy Basketball
Damion Baugh News: Inactive in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 10:54am

Baugh (coach's decision) was inactive Tuesday in the Hornets' 105-102 win over the Heat.

Baugh went from starting and playing 29 minutes in the Hornets' previous game Saturday versus the Nets to out of the rotation entirely two days later with LaMelo Ball (ankle) making his return to action. A two-way player, Baugh is eligible to be active for just eight of the Hornets' remaining 18 games, so Charlotte may look to have the 24-year-old suit up primarily on occasions that the team is shorthanded in the backcourt. Before sitting out Monday, Baugh had played in each of Charlotte's previous eight games, averaging 6.3 points, 3.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 24.4 minutes per contest while shooting 27.4 percent from the field.

