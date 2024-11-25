Damion Baugh News: Leads offensively off bench in loss

Baugh contributed 26 points (11-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes in Sunday's 131-125 loss to Delaware.

Baugh shined off the bench for Westchester in Sunday's high-scoring contest, leading all bench players in scoring while handing out a team-high assist total and finishing with the lone Knicks double-double. Baugh has averaged 11.0 points, 6.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals over six outings.