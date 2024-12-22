Damion Baugh News: Nears triple-double in win

Baugh totaled 17 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks across 35 minutes in Saturday's 113-108 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Baugh stuffed the stat sheet while leading Westchester with game highs in both rebounds and assists. The 24-year-old has appeared in 16 G League outings this season, during which he has averaged 12.9 points, 6.7 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 26.0 minutes per contest.