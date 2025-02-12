Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Damion Baugh headshot

Damion Baugh News: Receives two-way deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 8:48am

Baugh signed a two-way contract with the Hornets on Wednesday.

Baugh had been a standout performer with the G League's Westchester Knicks this season, averaging 12.8 points, 8.1 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 30.9 minutes per game over 35 contests. With the Hornets in the early stages of a rebuild, the 24-year-old Baugh could find his way into extended minutes at some point during the second half of the season, especially if the club continues to contend with injuries.

Damion Baugh
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now