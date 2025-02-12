Damion Baugh News: Receives two-way deal
Baugh signed a two-way contract with the Hornets on Wednesday.
Baugh had been a standout performer with the G League's Westchester Knicks this season, averaging 12.8 points, 8.1 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 30.9 minutes per game over 35 contests. With the Hornets in the early stages of a rebuild, the 24-year-old Baugh could find his way into extended minutes at some point during the second half of the season, especially if the club continues to contend with injuries.
