Damion Baugh News: Rejoins parent club

The Hornets recalled Baugh from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday.

Baugh hadn't been available for any of the Hornets' last seven games, as Charlotte had assigned him to the G League since he was eligible to suit up in just seven games at the NBA level for the rest of the season due to his status as a two-way player. Now that Charlotte has just seven games remaining on its schedule, Baugh will rejoin the club and will be available to play in all of those contests. He could end up splitting the minutes at point guard the rest of the way with fellow two-way player KJ Simpson, who has started the past three contests while the Hornets have shut LaMelo Ball (wrist/ankle) down for the season. Baugh has appeared in 11 games (two starts) for Charlotte this season, shooting 35 percent from the field while averaging 8.3 points, 3.9 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.9 three-pointers in 26.1 minutes per contest.