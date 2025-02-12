Damion Baugh News: Scores 16 points in debut

Baugh ended Wednesday's 102-86 loss to Orlando with 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes.

After signing a two-way deal with the Hornets earlier in the day, Baugh impressed with 16 points off the bench. Charlotte is riddled with injuries at the moment, rolling a starting lineup that is barely recognizable. While it is great to see young players getting a shot in the NBA, it's hard to see Baugh carving out a long-term role at this point.