Damion Baugh News: Strong showing from second unit

Baugh supplied 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six assists and two steals across 32 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 129-115 loss to the Nuggets.

Elfrid Payton got the start at point guard with LaMelo Ball (ankle) in street clothes, but it was Baugh who took advantage of the opportunity instead. In his first two NBA appearances, both with Ball out of the lineup, the TCU product has averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 assists, 2.5 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.5 steals in 29.5 minutes. The Hornets face another back-to-back set Monday in Sacramento and Tuesday at Golden State, during which Ball might get another night off, and Baugh would seem to be the better pivot option for DFS purposes.