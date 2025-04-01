Damion Baugh News: Struggles in G League loss

Baugh (hip) posted 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 120-110 G League quarterfinals loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Baugh returned for the quarterfinals after missing the club's regular-season finale due to a hip injury, though he struggled to make much of an impact Tuesday. The two-way combo guard will likely return to Charlotte for the remainder of its season after finishing the 2024-25 G League campaign with averages of 12.7 points, 7.9 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 31.0 minutes in 39 appearances with Greensboro and the Westchester Knicks.