Damion Baugh News: Struggles in G League loss
Baugh (hip) posted 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 120-110 G League quarterfinals loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.
Baugh returned for the quarterfinals after missing the club's regular-season finale due to a hip injury, though he struggled to make much of an impact Tuesday. The two-way combo guard will likely return to Charlotte for the remainder of its season after finishing the 2024-25 G League campaign with averages of 12.7 points, 7.9 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 31.0 minutes in 39 appearances with Greensboro and the Westchester Knicks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now