Damion Baugh headshot

Damion Baugh News: Will be playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Baugh (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Baugh was initially listed as questionable for this contest due to a left hip injury, but the former TCU standout has been listed as active and should see regular minutes off the bench in his return from a three-game absence. Baugh has made seven appearances since the beginning of March, averaging 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 24.0 minutes per game in that span.

Damion Baugh
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
