Damion Baugh News: Will be playing Wednesday
Baugh (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Baugh was initially listed as questionable for this contest due to a left hip injury, but the former TCU standout has been listed as active and should see regular minutes off the bench in his return from a three-game absence. Baugh has made seven appearances since the beginning of March, averaging 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 24.0 minutes per game in that span.
