Damion Lee Injury: Probable for Wednesday

Lee (hamstring) is probable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Clippers, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Lee is expected to be ready for the regular season after dealing with hamstring soreness to end the preseason. After missing all of last season due to meniscus surgery, Lee is looking to reclaim the reserve role he held in 2022-23, when he averaged 20.4 minutes per game across 74 regular-season appearances (five starts) for the Suns.