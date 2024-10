Lee (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's season opener versus the Clippers, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Lee and Grayson Allen (Achilles) have both been cleared for action Wednesday, bringing Phoenix's backcourt to full strength with the exception of Josh Okogie (hamstring). Lee will suit up for the first time since May 11 of 2023 after missing all of last season due to meniscus complications.