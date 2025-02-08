Damion Lee News: Rare appearance Friday

Lee finished Friday's 135-127 overtime victory over Utah with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across five minutes.

Lee suited up for just the 14th time all season, all have which have yielded next to nothing from a production standpoint. having scored a total of 44 points across those 14 games, there is no indication that this was anything more than a cameo appearance.