D'Andre Davis News: Explodes for season-high 25 points

Davis amassed 25 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 126-107 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

The 25 points were easily a season best for Davis, who hit the 20-point marker for the first time all year during his first start of the campaign. Through 20 G League regular-season appearances, the undrafted rookie is averaging 4.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 12.5 minutes per game.