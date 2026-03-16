D'Andre Davis News: Explodes for season-high 25 points
Davis amassed 25 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 126-107 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.
The 25 points were easily a season best for Davis, who hit the 20-point marker for the first time all year during his first start of the campaign. Through 20 G League regular-season appearances, the undrafted rookie is averaging 4.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 12.5 minutes per game.
D'Andre Davis
Free Agent
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