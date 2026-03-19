D'Andre Davis News: Near double-double in loss

Davis posted 20 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 129-109 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

Davis has scored at least 20 points in two straight appearances after cracking double-digits only four times in his previous 28 appearances. With the strong outings, Davis is making a case to stick in the starting lineup moving forward.