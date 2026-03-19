D'Andre Davis News: Nears double-double in loss

Davis posted 20 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 129-109 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

Davis has scored at least 20 points in two straight appearances after cracking double figures only four times in his previous 28 appearances. With the strong outings, Davis is making a case to stick in the starting lineup moving forward.