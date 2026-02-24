Dane Goodwin News: All-around outing in loss

Goodwin delivered 24 points (8-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 46 minutes in Monday's 109-97 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

Goodwin led his side in scoring and tied for the game high in rebounds Monday. He racked up over 20 points for the fifth time in his last six appearances while earning his second double-double over that span. Goodwin has been a consistent starter lately, although his team's poor form limits his potential.