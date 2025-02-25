Dane Goodwin News: Decent showing off bench in win

Goodwin ended with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 119-96 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Goodwin scored in double figures for the first time since the Feb. 5 loss to the G League Lakers. Over his last 17 outings, the 25-year-old has averaged 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 25.8 minutes while shooting 38.2 percent from beyond the arc.