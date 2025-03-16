Dane Goodwin News: Efficient 19 points off bench
Goodwin finished with 19 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 138-130 G League win over the Texas Legends.
Goodwin was one of four team members who scored in double digits off the bench in Friday's high-scoring affair. It was also the fifth time in Goodwin's last six games (three starts) that he scored at least 15 points.
Dane Goodwin
Free Agent
