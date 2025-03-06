Dane Goodwin News: Hits seven triples in G League

Goodwin tallied 28 points (10-13 FG, 7-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal Wednesday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 117-102 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Goodwin had shot just 28.0 percent from beyond the arc in five G League games prior to Wednesday's contest, but he simply could not miss from three-point range in a losing effort. It was his first time scoring 20-plus points in a G League game since Jan. 24 against the Santa Cruz Warriors (24). Goodwin is shooting 40.5 percent from three in the G League this season and is averaging 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 25.9 minutes per game.