Dane Goodwin News: Posts 35 points against Go-Go

Goodwin delivered 35 points (13-20 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal over 40 minutes in Thursday's 126-120 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Goodwin did a good job from beyond the arc which led to a game-high scoring total during the defeat. The guard also recorded a season-high six assists, while the 35 points ranked as his second-best figure in 42 games played so far.