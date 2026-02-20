Dane Goodwin News: Posts double-double Thursday

Goodwin finished with 36 points (13-23 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block in 40 minutes during Thursday's 124-119 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Goodwin had a fine performance as he contributed the second-most points and rebounds on his squad against Westchester. He surpassed the 30-point threshold for the first time in the 2025-26 campaign while achieving his second double-double in 35 appearances for the Gold.