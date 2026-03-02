Dane Goodwin News: Records double-double in G League

Goodwin recorded 22 points (8-21 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes Sunday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 124-112 loss to Delaware.

Goodwin continues to dominate in G League play, as he's now put up 20-plus points in six straight games. He's secured three double-doubles over this stretch and is now averaging 18.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in 26 regular-season appearances.