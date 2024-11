Goodwin managed seven points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Monday's 127-118 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Despite a 3-for-6 showing from deep last time out, Goodwin has gone just 5-for-19 from three to start the season. He's averaging 6.5 points per game on 26.5 percent shooting.