D'Angelo Russell Injury: Dealing with illness

Russell didn't practice Tuesday due to an illness, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Russell is in danger of missing his first game of the season Wednesday against the Grizzlies. He's operated off the bench over the last two games, giving way to defensive-minded guard Cam Reddish. While Russell has maintained solid scoring numbers as a reserve, his assists have taken a hit. As a starter (eight games), Russell averaged 5.6 assists per night, but he's totaled only four dimes in two contests off the bench.