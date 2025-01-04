D'Angelo Russell Injury: Exits with shin injury

Russell will not return to Saturday's game versus the 76ers with a right shin contusion, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports. He finished with five points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, two steals and one rebound across 14 minutes.

The Nets were already without seven players due to injury Saturday, and Russell's early exit only further complicates matters. Given that the 76ers were sitting on a 17-point lead coming out of halftime, the lopsided score may have contributed to the Nets' decision to hold Russell out for the final two quarters. Tyrese Martin and Reece Beekman could see additional minutes in the backcourt during the second half.