D'Angelo Russell Injury: Game-time call for Tuesday
Russell is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks due to left hamstring tightness injury management, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.
Russell drew the start Sunday and performed well as a distributor, but the Nets are contemplating holding him out Tuesday to ensure he remains healthy. The team should have another update on his availability closer to tipoff.
