Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
D'Angelo Russell headshot

D'Angelo Russell Injury: Game-time call for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 20, 2025 at 3:19pm

Russell is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks due to left hamstring tightness injury management, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Russell drew the start Sunday and performed well as a distributor, but the Nets are contemplating holding him out Tuesday to ensure he remains healthy. The team should have another update on his availability closer to tipoff.

D'Angelo Russell
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now