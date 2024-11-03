D'Angelo Russell Injury: Iffy for Monday

Russell is questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons due to a right foot contusion, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

This is a new injury for Russell, as he was previously dealing with a minor back issue. He's scored in double figures in four straight games, averaging 14.8 points, 6.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 30.3 minutes per game during that stretch. If he's sidelined, Gabe Vincent, Max Christie and Dalton Knecht would be candidates for increased minutes.