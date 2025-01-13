D'Angelo Russell Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Russell (shin) is questionable for Tuesday's game versus Portland, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Russell is in jeopardy of missing his fifth consecutive contest due to a right shin contusion. If the 28-year-old is sidelined, Reece Beekman and Tyrese Martin should continue to see a bump in minutes. Over three outings with his new club, Russell has averaged 12.7 points, 8.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 22.7 minutes per contest.