D'Angelo Russell Injury: Likely to suit up Saturday

Russell (thumb) participated in Friday's practice and is probable for Saturday's matchup against the Kings, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Russell sustained the sprained left thumb during Monday's loss to Detroit, and he was sidelined for Wednesday's win over the Warriors. However, the probable tag suggests that the 28-year-old is nearing a return to game action. Over his last five outings, Russell has averaged 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 21.2 minutes per contest.