D'Angelo Russell Injury: Not playing Thursday
Russell (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Hawks, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Thursday will be the third game in a row that Russell will miss due to right ankle soreness. His next chance to see the floor is in the second leg of the Nets' back-to-back set Friday against the Timberwolves. Reece Beekman has started in the Nets' last two games and should remain in the starting five Thursday due to Russell's absence.
