D'Angelo Russell Injury: Out for Wednesday

Russell (shin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Russell will miss a second straight game due to a shin contusion. The veteran guard has only played in three games with the Nets since being traded to Brooklyn by the Lakers. He is averaging 12.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game, shooting 46.4 percent from the floor and 25 percent from beyond the arc during his short time with the Nets thus far.