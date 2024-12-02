Fantasy Basketball
D'Angelo Russell Injury: Probable for Monday

Published on December 2, 2024

Russell (illness) is probable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After missing Sunday's game against the Jazz, Russell appears to be trending in the right direction. Austin Reaves (pelvic contusion) is questionable, so Russell could see increased usage Monday if the Lakers are shorthanded. With Russell expected back, Gabe Vincent and Max Christie could lose some steam after strong showings Sunday.

