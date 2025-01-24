Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
D'Angelo Russell headshot

D'Angelo Russell Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 2:27pm

Russell (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Russell missed the 108-84 loss to the Suns on Wednesday, and the questionable tag suggests there might be a chance of the floor general missing yet another game. If he doesn't play Saturday, it'd mean that Russell would have missed seven of Brooklyn's last 11 outings.

D'Angelo Russell
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now