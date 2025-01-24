D'Angelo Russell Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Russell (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Russell missed the 108-84 loss to the Suns on Wednesday, and the questionable tag suggests there might be a chance of the floor general missing yet another game. If he doesn't play Saturday, it'd mean that Russell would have missed seven of Brooklyn's last 11 outings.
