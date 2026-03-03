D'Angelo Russell Injury: Remains away from team

Russell (not injury related) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic.

Russell's future with the Wizards remains unclear. A buyout was expected after he was acquired by the Mavericks ahead of the trade deadline. However, the March 1 deadline for players to be bought out and still be eligible to play in the postseason with a new team has passed. The Wizards could still move on from Russell at some point, but for now, it appears he'll remain away from the team indefinitely.