D'Angelo Russell headshot

D'Angelo Russell Injury: Remains away from team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 10:19am

Russell (not injury related) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic.

Russell's future with the Wizards remains unclear. A buyout was expected after he was acquired by the Mavericks ahead of the trade deadline. However, the March 1 deadline for players to be bought out and still be eligible to play in the postseason with a new team has passed. The Wizards could still move on from Russell at some point, but for now, it appears he'll remain away from the team indefinitely.

D'Angelo Russell
Washington Wizards
