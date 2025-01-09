D'Angelo Russell Injury: Remains out for Friday

Russell (shin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Russell will miss his third consecutive contest due to a right shin contusion, and his next chance to suit up will come Sunday against Utah. With the veteran point guard sidelined, Keon Johnson and Tyrese Martin should continue to start in the club's backcourt, with Reece Beekman likely seeing a bump in minutes off the bench.