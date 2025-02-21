D'Angelo Russell Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Russell (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Philadelphia, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Russell sustained the right ankle sprain during Thursday's loss to the Cavaliers and won't suit up for the second night of the club's back-to-back set. With the 28-year-old sidelined, Keon Johnson and Killian Hayes are candidates for an uptick in playing time. Russell's next opportunity to feature will come Monday against Washington.