Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
D'Angelo Russell headshot

D'Angelo Russell Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 8:41am

Russell (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Russell has been in and out of the lineup for the Nets quite often lately, with the team being eliminated from playoff contention. The veteran guard will be managing a right ankle issue Saturday, which paves the way for Keon Johnson to get more minutes in the backcourt and potentially start in Washington.

D'Angelo Russell
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now