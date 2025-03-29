D'Angelo Russell Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Russell (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Russell has been in and out of the lineup for the Nets quite often lately, with the team being eliminated from playoff contention. The veteran guard will be managing a right ankle issue Saturday, which paves the way for Keon Johnson to get more minutes in the backcourt and potentially start in Washington.
