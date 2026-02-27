D'Angelo Russell headshot

D'Angelo Russell Injury: Still away from team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Russell (not with team) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Raptors.

Russell has yet to suit up for the Wizards since being acquired from the Mavericks in early February in a three-team deal that also included the Hornets. It's unclear whether the Wizards will move on from the veteran guard, but if he's bought out, then he would certainly attract interest from playoff-contending teams looking to bolster their backcourt depth ahead of the postseason.

D'Angelo Russell
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring D'Angelo Russell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring D'Angelo Russell See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 15
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
43 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 12
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
46 days ago