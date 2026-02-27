D'Angelo Russell Injury: Still away from team
Russell (not with team) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Raptors.
Russell has yet to suit up for the Wizards since being acquired from the Mavericks in early February in a three-team deal that also included the Hornets. It's unclear whether the Wizards will move on from the veteran guard, but if he's bought out, then he would certainly attract interest from playoff-contending teams looking to bolster their backcourt depth ahead of the postseason.
