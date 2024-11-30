D'Angelo Russell Injury: Unlikely to play Sunday

Russell (illness) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Russell is under the weather, and it appears serious enough that he is likely to be sidelined for Sunday's contest. Depending on his recovery, Russell could also be in danger of missing the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back against the Timberwolves on Monday. Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish and Max Christie would all be candidates to see increased playing time should Russell be ruled out for Sunday's game.