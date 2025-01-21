D'Angelo Russell Injury: Upgraded to probable

Russell (hamstring) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

This is good news for a Brooklyn team that just ruled Ben Simmons (illness) out for Tuesday. Russell is therefore poised for a lot of usage against the Knicks. In six appearances with the Nets, Russell holds averages of 13.2 points, 8.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.8 three-pointers.