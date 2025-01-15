D'Angelo Russell Injury: Won't go Wednesday
Russell (shin/hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
Russell was a late add to the injury report Wednesday due to a bruised right shin and a tight left hamstring. With the Nets dealing with a handful of injuries, Keon Johnson, Tyrese Martin, Reece Beekman and Jalen Wilson should see plenty of action. Russell's next chance to play will come Friday against the Lakers.
