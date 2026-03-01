D'Angelo Russell Injury: Won't play Monday
Russell (not with team) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Houston.
Russell has yet to report to the Wizards after being acquired from the Mavericks in early February. Washington play the second leg of a back-to-back set Tuesday against Orlando, but there's no indication that Russell will be available for that contest, either.
