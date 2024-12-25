D'Angelo Russell Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Russell (thumb) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Russell will miss at least one game after suffering a left thumb sprain during Monday's loss to Detroit. In Russell's absence, Max Christie, Gabe Vincent and Dalton Knecht are candidates for increased roles. Russell's next chance to suit up will come Saturday against the Kings.
