D'Angelo Russell headshot

D'Angelo Russell Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 4:54pm

Russell (thumb) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Russell will miss at least one game after suffering a left thumb sprain during Monday's loss to Detroit. In Russell's absence, Max Christie, Gabe Vincent and Dalton Knecht are candidates for increased roles. Russell's next chance to suit up will come Saturday against the Kings.

D'Angelo Russell
Los Angeles Lakers
