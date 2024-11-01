D'Angelo Russell News: Available Friday

Russell (back) is available for Friday's game against the Raptors, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Russell has been upgraded from probable to available Friday. The 28-year-old sustained the lower back soreness from Monday's loss to the Suns, and he was held to only 24 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Cleveland, though that restriction was likely due to the fact the Lakers were getting blown out. Russell is expected to shoulder his normal workload against the Raptors, and he has averaged 10.8 points and 5.6 assists across 30.6 minutes per game in five regular-season outings thus far.