D'Angelo Russell headshot

D'Angelo Russell News: Available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Russell (personal) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Heat, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

After missing Wednesday's loss against the Suns for personal reasons, Russell will return to the floor Saturday to face Miami. The 28-year-old guard is averaging 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 41.2 percent from the floor and a career-low 34 percent from beyond the arc this season.

