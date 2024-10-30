D'Angelo Russell News: Cleared to play
Russell (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Russell was initially listed as questionable but got upgraded to probable a few hours before tipoff, suggesting the back issue is minor. After a quiet start to the season, the Lakers' starting point guard has totaled 30 points, 13 assists, five boards and two steals over his last two appearances.
