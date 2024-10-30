Fantasy Basketball
D'Angelo Russell News: Cleared to play

Published on October 30, 2024

Russell (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Russell was initially listed as questionable but got upgraded to probable a few hours before tipoff, suggesting the back issue is minor. After a quiet start to the season, the Lakers' starting point guard has totaled 30 points, 13 assists, five boards and two steals over his last two appearances.

