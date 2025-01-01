D'Angelo Russell News: Coming off bench Wednesday

Russell isn't part of the Nets' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Toronto, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Russell was traded from the Lakers to Brooklyn on Sunday and has been cleared to face the Raptors on Wednesday. Still, the Nets will opt to start Ben Simmons at the point guard slot, leaving Russell's role uncertain. Even though he's coming off the bench, expect Russell to see heavy minutes considering the Nets are down Cam Thomas (hamstring) and Ziaire Williams (knee).